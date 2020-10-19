Senior News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Chicken enchiladas, Mexican style rice, seasoned corn.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Seafood salad sandwich, tossed salad, pickled beets.

Thursday, Oct. 22: Beef franks, baked beans, mixed vegetables.

Friday, Oct. 23: Hot chicken sandwich, roasted potatoes, peas.

Monday, Oct. 26: Stuffed pasta shells, winter blend vegetables, pineapple casserole.