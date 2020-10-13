Senior News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Roast turkey, dressing, green beans.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: BBQ rib sandwich, macaroni and cheese, succotash.

Thursday, Oct. 15: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas.

Friday, Oct. 16: Lasagna, winter blend, baked apples.

Monday, Oct. 19: Sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich, hash brown casserole, cherry crunch.