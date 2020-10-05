Senior News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Salmon patties, Au Gratin potatoes, creamed peas.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Pasta with meat sauce, broccoli, fruit crisp.

Thursday, Oct. 8: Grilled bratwurst, grilled peppers and onions, red potatoes, cook’s choice vegetable.

Friday, Oct. 9: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, beets.

Monday, Oct. 12: Closed for Columbus Day.