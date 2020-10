The Wauseon High School Class of 1950 held its 70th reunion on Sept. 9 at Sullivan’s Restaurant. Pictured are first row, from left, Jayne (Seaman) Lozer, Diann (Knapp) Roth, Melva (Banister) Grisier, Marilyn (Homan) Kneply, and second row, Jarol Yackee, Rollo Frazier, Duane VanValkenburg, Rollin Wanemacher.

The Wauseon High School Class of 1950 held its 70th reunion on Sept. 9 at Sullivan’s Restaurant. Pictured are first row, from left, Jayne (Seaman) Lozer, Diann (Knapp) Roth, Melva (Banister) Grisier, Marilyn (Homan) Kneply, and second row, Jarol Yackee, Rollo Frazier, Duane VanValkenburg, Rollin Wanemacher. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/10/web1_Reunion.jpg The Wauseon High School Class of 1950 held its 70th reunion on Sept. 9 at Sullivan’s Restaurant. Pictured are first row, from left, Jayne (Seaman) Lozer, Diann (Knapp) Roth, Melva (Banister) Grisier, Marilyn (Homan) Kneply, and second row, Jarol Yackee, Rollo Frazier, Duane VanValkenburg, Rollin Wanemacher.