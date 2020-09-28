Senior News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tuna salad sandwich, macaroni salad, pea salad.

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Sloppy Joes, roasted potatoes, Midori blend vegetable.

Thursday, Oct. 1: Roast beef sandwich, kidney bean salad, pudding.

Friday, Oct. 2: Turkey burgers, seasoned potato wedges, summer squash.

Monday, Oct. 5: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, carrots.