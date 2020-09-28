Swanton native and Swanton High School graduate Lillian Echler was serving aboard USS Ronald Reagan, during Exercise Valiant Shield, Sept. 14-25. Exercise participants include USS Ronald Reagan, USS America, USS New Orleans, USS Germantown, and multiple surface ships – approximately 100 aircraft and an estimated 11,000 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps. Echler, a Retail Specialist Seaman Recruit, helps build morale by providing goods and services to the crew. “I’m glad I can do my part to help keep the ship afloat with a positive attitude,” said Echler.

