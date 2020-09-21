Senior News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Goulash, cooked cabbage, beets.

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Chicken and dumplings, mixed vegetables, spiced applesauce.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Sausage gravy and biscuits, hash brown casserole, fruit crunch.

Friday, Sept. 25: Corned beef sandwich, Cole slaw, pudding.

Monday, Sept. 28: Braised beef tips, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts, wax beans.