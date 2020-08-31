Senior News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Pub burgers, baked beans, California blend.

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, peas.

Thursday, Sept. 3: Italian cold cuts, pasta salad, cottage cheese.

Friday, Sept. 4: Beef ravioli, Italian green beans, carrots.

Monday, Sept. 7: Closed for Labor Day.