Senior News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Beef franks, baked beans, seasoned corn.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, Midori blend vegetables.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Baked ham,sweet potatoes, sugar snap peas.

Friday, Aug. 21: Goulash, zucchini, pineapple casserole.

Monday, Aug. 24: Tuna salad sandwich, macaroni salad, peaches.