Senior News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.
Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.
Menu
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Beef franks, baked beans, seasoned corn.
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, Midori blend vegetables.
Thursday, Aug. 20: Baked ham,sweet potatoes, sugar snap peas.
Friday, Aug. 21: Goulash, zucchini, pineapple casserole.
Monday, Aug. 24: Tuna salad sandwich, macaroni salad, peaches.