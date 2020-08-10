Senior News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicken Alfredo pasta, Malibu blend vegetables, baked apples.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Ground bologna sandwich, cauliflower salad, dark sweet cherries.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Breaded fish fillet, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes.

Friday, Aug. 14: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, beets.

Monday, Aug. 17: Ham and cheese sandwich, marinated carrots, Jell-O.