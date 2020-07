The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Thursday, July 30: Corned beef sandwich, Cole slaw, apricots.

Friday, July 31: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots.

Monday, Aug. 3: Seafood salad sandwich, broccoli salad, fruit compote.