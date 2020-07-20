Senior News

The Fulton County Senior Center continues to offer drive-thru lunches at its five sites. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, July 21: Egg salad sandwich, pasta salad, kidney bean salad.

Wednesday, July 22: Stuffed peppers, steamed cauliflower, Italian green beans.

Thursday, July 23: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, peas and onions.

Friday, July 24: Tuna salad sandwich, potato salad, pudding.

Monday, July 27: Chicken and dumplings, mixed vegetables, baked apples.