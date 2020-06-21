Warncke named sales intern

McCormick Warncke of Wauseon is the newest member of the the AgriGold 2020 Sales Intern Program. Warncke will be working closely with his local AgriGold Key Account Specialists, Kent Miller and Matt Mann, sharing the AgriGold story and growing brand awareness.

AgriGold has hired a total of 60 interns across the corn belt, six of those being placed in Ohio. Their time with AgriGold will provide great lessons in both professional and personal development, along with a better understanding of the seed business.

“Members of the AgriGold Intern Program will be responsible for assisting their local Key Account Specialist in achieving growth and development in their respective district,” said Kayla Capper, Marketing Specialist and Intern Program Coordinator at AgriGold. “This includes helping with coordinating logistics, evaluating corn hybrid performance, placing field signs and implementing a local advertising plan. Interns will also gain experience in agronomy, sales, and marketing with AgriGold.”

Tying agronomy, sales and marketing together, interns will have the opportunity to further their professional skills and gain relevant digital ag experience.