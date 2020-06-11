Cruise night returns

Cruise Nights returned to Wauseon on Tuesday with social distancing in place. Cars were parked in every other space in the parking lot between Wauseon Chamber of Commerce and Depot Park. Above, Joe Schwind and his grandson Aiden Vollmar, both of Metamora, admire a 1956 Plymouth Belvedere.

