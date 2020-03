Although it may have been missed by some, spring arrived Thursday, March 19. Many crocuses and other spring bulbs are now in bloom.

Although it may have been missed by some, spring arrived Thursday, March 19. Many crocuses and other spring bulbs are now in bloom. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Crocus.jpg Although it may have been missed by some, spring arrived Thursday, March 19. Many crocuses and other spring bulbs are now in bloom. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor