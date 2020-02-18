Delta residents advised not to drink water

The Village of Delta is experiencing water service issues, according to a post on Facebook.

The Village Facebook page said, “The Helvetia Street water tower is low and as a result you may experience low water pressure. If you have any questions, please contact the Water Department at (419) 822-4143.”

Within the post, Dave Daniel, water department superintendent said, “The entire village water system has lost pressure due to a large water main break in the system. Please do not drink or consume any water until you get a posted note on your door. Also, please conserve any water you can so that we can build up the tower levels.”