Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County
Senior Center
Luncheon Reservations
Required
419-337-9299
800-686-9217
Home delivered – $2
On-site suggested donation
Seniors (over 60) – $2
All others – $3.50
MENU
Thursday, Feb. 13: Beef and broccoli stir fry, steamed brown rice, Midori blend vegetables, tropical fruit.
Friday, Feb. 14: Butternut squash soup, ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber salad, sunshine salad.
Monday, Feb. 17: Closed for President’s Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Steamed franks (low salt alternative, chicken breast), macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pears, juice.
ACTIVITIES
Thursday, Feb. 13: Day trip – Archbold Stained Glass, Mancino’s. 9:30 a.m., Brain Game Box; 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.
Friday, Feb. 14: Wear pink or red for Valentine’s Day. 9:30 a.m., Sequence; 10 a.m., Golden Drummers; 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day photos; noon, lunch; 1-3 p.m., Pickleball, gym; 1-3 p.m., Bingo.
Monday, Feb. 17: Closed for President’s Day.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Buzz Word game; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice; 1:30 p.m., OPERS, Bingo room.
COUNTY
Amateur Radio Club
Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 419-822-5038.
HOPE
Monday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Support group for those suffering sudden loss of a child including miscarriage and stillborn. For information, call 419-330-2757.
Safe Communities Coalition
Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition, Thursday, Feb. 20, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Highway 108, Wauseon. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.
SWCD meeting
Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., 8770 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon.
PERI meeting
Fulton County PERI chapter meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon.
Senior Singles Group
Age 60 and over. Meets once a month to dine and attend an event for socializing. For information, call Linda, 419-360-5973.
WAUSEON
Fish fry
St. Caspar Catholic Church Knights of Columbus all-you-can-eat fish fry, Friday, Feb. 14, 4:30-7 p.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave. Baked or fried fish, potatoes, cole slaw, dinner roll, desserts, and drinks. $9/adults; $5/ages 7-12. First responders in uniform, children 6 and under, and adults 90 and over eat free. Some proceeds benefit Wauseon FFA alumni.
Chili Cook-off
VFW Post 7424 Chili Cook-Off, Saturday Feb. 29, 1133 N. Ottokee St. Everyone welcome to enter and participate in the tasting.
Addiction speaker
Joel Reichlin, a former heroin addict, will present “Breaking the Chains of Addiction,” Saturday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., Oasis Christian Fellowship, 400 Enterprise Ave.
FISH
Free food distribution, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.
Strength in Numbers
Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.
Community meal
Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Feb. 13: Boy Scouts host.
Free women’s counseling
The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.
ARCHBOLD
Hope for Tomorrow
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group led by trained facilitator. Open to all grief-related issues. For information, call 419-445-5128.
