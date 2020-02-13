Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, Feb. 13: Beef and broccoli stir fry, steamed brown rice, Midori blend vegetables, tropical fruit.

Friday, Feb. 14: Butternut squash soup, ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber salad, sunshine salad.

Monday, Feb. 17: Closed for President’s Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Steamed franks (low salt alternative, chicken breast), macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pears, juice.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Feb. 13: Day trip – Archbold Stained Glass, Mancino’s. 9:30 a.m., Brain Game Box; 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

Friday, Feb. 14: Wear pink or red for Valentine’s Day. 9:30 a.m., Sequence; 10 a.m., Golden Drummers; 11 a.m., Valentine’s Day photos; noon, lunch; 1-3 p.m., Pickleball, gym; 1-3 p.m., Bingo.

Monday, Feb. 17: Closed for President’s Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 18: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Buzz Word game; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice; 1:30 p.m., OPERS, Bingo room.

COUNTY

Amateur Radio Club

Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 419-822-5038.

HOPE

Monday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Support group for those suffering sudden loss of a child including miscarriage and stillborn. For information, call 419-330-2757.

Safe Communities Coalition

Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition, Thursday, Feb. 20, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Highway 108, Wauseon. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.

SWCD meeting

Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m., 8770 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon.

PERI meeting

Fulton County PERI chapter meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon.

Senior Singles Group

Age 60 and over. Meets once a month to dine and attend an event for socializing. For information, call Linda, 419-360-5973.

WAUSEON

Fish fry

St. Caspar Catholic Church Knights of Columbus all-you-can-eat fish fry, Friday, Feb. 14, 4:30-7 p.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave. Baked or fried fish, potatoes, cole slaw, dinner roll, desserts, and drinks. $9/adults; $5/ages 7-12. First responders in uniform, children 6 and under, and adults 90 and over eat free. Some proceeds benefit Wauseon FFA alumni.

Chili Cook-off

VFW Post 7424 Chili Cook-Off, Saturday Feb. 29, 1133 N. Ottokee St. Everyone welcome to enter and participate in the tasting.

Addiction speaker

Joel Reichlin, a former heroin addict, will present “Breaking the Chains of Addiction,” Saturday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., Oasis Christian Fellowship, 400 Enterprise Ave.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Feb. 13: Boy Scouts host.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group led by trained facilitator. Open to all grief-related issues. For information, call 419-445-5128.

Email dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com to submit items electronically. For Tuesday editions, submit before Friday noon. For Thursday editions, submit before Monday noon. Include a phone number and name.