SPL plans Chinese New Year bash

The Swanton Public Library plans a Chinese New Year party for kids this month.

Chinese New Year begins Jan. 25 this year. Children in grades K-5 are invited to celebrate at the library on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 a.m. by taking a virtual tour of China using AV/VR viewers and Google Expeditions.

Also included will be dragon conga, Chinese snacks, and decorating a dragon mask and lanterns. The party is free.

Register by visiting the library, calling 419-826-2760, or signing up online at www.swantonpubliclibrary.org. Swanton Library is located at 305 Chestnut St.