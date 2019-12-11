Celebrating Christmas

Swanton Middle School’s float in the Christmas in Swanton parade was a re-creation of Murphy’s Ben Franklin, a longtime Swanton store.
The Delta High School band marches in the Christmas in Swanton parade on Saturday morning. The fun continued at Swanton High School and then later in the day at Delta’s Winterfest celebration.
