Naz Cafe opens at Wauseon Community Church

Wauseon Community Church, at 136 Cherry St., opened the Naz Cafe on Oct. 20 to provide the church’s elderly, handicapped members and visitors a place to participate in the services via live stream from the sanctuary.

New Pastor Brian Grimm immediately saw the challenge that the beautiful, over 100 year old sanctuary created for the elderly and handicapped members and visitors. Even though there are only six steps up to the sanctuary, those six steps made it difficult to get to the services and were just too much for some worshipers.

The dream started a persistent search to find a company to install the necessary equipment for a live stream broadcast from the sanctuary to the fellowship hall, and after 3-4 attempts, a company installed the equipment. Comfortable chairs were donated by Sauder’s. Now, the dream became a reality.

The church not only is live streaming in the fellowship hall but once a month a movie night is happening at the Naz Cafe. The church holds a monthly family game night in this space. The men’s group meets Monday nights at 7 p.m. The teen group meets on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. The Pastor has offered the Financial Peace University class and a study of the Purpose Driven Life. The reality of the new space opens even more opportunities.

Wauseon Community Church worship services area at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings.