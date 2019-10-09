Hobo Festival delights crowd

The Hobo Festival was held Saturday at the Wauseon Depot. Hobo dinner is served, from left to right, by: Kay Roth, Norma Shoemaker, and Bev Ernst. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet a hobo, hear tales of life traveling the country by jumping on and off train cars, and listen to live entertainment.

A group of people enjoys the Hobo Festival in Wauseon Saturday.

Tom Silveous provides musical entertainment at the Hobo Festival.