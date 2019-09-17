Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Beef stew, tossed salad, cottage cheese, orange sections, biscuits.

Wednesday, Sept. 18: Baked ham (low salt alternative, pork roast), scalloped potatoes, broccoli, pineapple casserole.

Thursday, Sept. 19: Breaded chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail. Wauseon only: fish sticks.

ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Day trip – Hobby Lobby, Defiance. 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Hidden Pictures; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice; 1:30 p.m., OPERS, Bingo room.

Wednesday, Sept. 18: 8-9:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 10 a.m., Gentle Movement; 11 a.m., Music by Michael Buck; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo room.

Thursday, Sept. 19: Day trip – Armstrong Air and Space Museum. 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

COUNTY

Family First Council

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Health Dept., 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. For information, call Becky Shermond, 419-337-0915.

Safe Communities Coalition

Thursday, Sept. 19, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Highway 108, Wauseon. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.

Board of DD meeting

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its next board meeting Thursday, Sept. 19, at 4 p.m., 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon. For information, call Superintendent Beth Friess, 419-337-4575.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Sept. 19: First Church of God hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

Rummage/bake sale

Sept. 18-20, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1588 State Hwy. 108, two miles south of Wauseon.

ARCHBOLD

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group open to all grief-related issues. Trained facilitator. For information, call 419-445-5128.

“Butler Did It”

“The Archbold Community Theatre production, “The Butler Did It,” will be held Oct. 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 13, 2:30 p.m., at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. For tickets, call Leon and Vicki Smith, 419-267-5717 Monday-Friday, 6-9 p.m.

BRYAN

CPC Women’s Health Resource, which also serves Wauseon, will hold the 33rd annual ‘Steps for Life’ Walkathon fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m., at MacDonald-Ruff Ice Arena on Townline Road in Bryan. Includes a 5K Color Run, a one-mile Fun Run, kids’ games and activities, a bake sale, and prizes. Proceeds fund free client services.

SWANTON

“Apples for Everyone”

Johnston Fruit Farms will host the 11th Annual “Apples for Everyone,” an apple-picking festival to benefit local food banks on Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 2790 Airport Hwy. Music, hayrides, kids’ activities, food, vendors booths, petting zoo. All apples picked are donated.

