Swanton celebrates at Corn Festival

The Delta High School band marches down Main Street in Swanton during the Corn Festival parade on Saturday morning. Delta was one of nine bands in the parade, that also included Swanton, Wauseon, Evergreen, St. John’s, Anthony Wayne, Liberty Center, and Montpelier high schools, as well as Adrian College.

