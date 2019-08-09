Goats and Udder Things particpates in parade

Goats and Udder Things participated in the parade at Chicken Fest in Delta on Sunday, July 14. We had a lot of members walk in the parade.

Goats and Udder Things last meeting was held at Chicken Fest. Sadly the group’s float broke down but they didn’t let that stop them and they walked the parade shouting out their 4-H cheer. The club also had our ambassadors ride in the parade behind the club. Thanks to all the members who walked the parade and helped with the float decorations.

Goats and Udder Things has also been gearing up for fair with goat, dog and rabbit clinics. These clinics are still taking place and members should see their advisors for dates and times. Goats and Udder Things had several members who placed very well with Still Projects this year congratulations to all who placed and even participated.

Goats and Udder Things has several members competing in the Ohio State Fair. The last group meeting of the year was Aug. 4.

Arielle Bernal

News Reporter