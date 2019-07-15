More Chicken Fest fun

Dakota Swicegood, 2019 Miss Delta.

Serenity Realty took first place with its “Up” themed float.

The Color Guard leads the parade.

Sharon Morr, was named parade grand marshal, and was citizen of the year.

The Evergreen Twirlettes perform in the parade.

Ava Hoylman, 2019 Fulton County 4-H Rabbit Ambassador.

Arika Zeiter, 2019 Ohio Dairy Goat Association Youth Ambassador.

With a theme of the Wonderful World of Delta, there were many princesses in the parade.

Delta youth baseball members ride in the parade on Sunday.

Delta girls softball players ride down Taylor Street Sunday.

Delta Mayor Dan Miller waves to the crowd during the Chicken Festival parade on Sunday.