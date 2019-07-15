More Chicken Fest fun

Dakota Swicegood, 2019 Miss Delta.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
Serenity Realty took first place with its “Up” themed float.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
The Color Guard leads the parade.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
Sharon Morr, was named parade grand marshal, and was citizen of the year.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
The Evergreen Twirlettes perform in the parade.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
Ava Hoylman, 2019 Fulton County 4-H Rabbit Ambassador.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
Arika Zeiter, 2019 Ohio Dairy Goat Association Youth Ambassador.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
With a theme of the Wonderful World of Delta, there were many princesses in the parade.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
Delta youth baseball members ride in the parade on Sunday.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
Delta girls softball players ride down Taylor Street Sunday.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
Delta Mayor Dan Miller waves to the crowd during the Chicken Festival parade on Sunday.
Photos by Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor
