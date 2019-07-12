Lyons girl crowned at pageant

Adalynn Anthony of Lyons was recently crowned the 2019 National Excellence Princess at the American Royal Beauties national pargeant in Cleveland, June 13-15. Princess is the division for children ages 4-6.

American Royal Beauties is a natural scholarship pageant. They believe in empowering women so they can empower others. They emphasize the importance of community service. The motto is “Crown to Serve.”

Adalynn has made many appearances in the weeks since she has been crowned, including the Fulton County Humane Society and a Waterville nursing home.

She also has a platform called Love Beyond a Snap, which is making sensory pillows for dementia patients.