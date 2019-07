The Delta High School Class of 1999 is planning its 20 year high school reunion. The event is set for Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at Delta 109, 214 E. Main St.

The cost is $18.99 per person and includes meal, non-alcoholic beverage and live music on the patio. Significant others are welcome.

Members of the Class of ‘99 are asked to share the details with others in the class.

To ask questions or confirm attendance email noreenDHS99@gmail.com.