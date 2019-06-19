2019 Wauseon Homecoming Schedule

THURSDAY

5-11 p.m.

Midway Opening Ceremony

5 p.m. on the Main Stage

BBQ Tent

Pork Chop on a Stick dinner,

5 p.m. until gone, located on W. Chestnut near the S. Fulton Intersection.

Kids Zone Open

5-9 p.m., bounce house, games, and miniature golf.

Kids Parade

6 p.m. – South End of Midway at Oak St. (Kids Zone)

T.J. Sloan

6:30pm, live music on the Main Stage.

Acoustic performers Ryan Roth and Craig Ackerman

6:30 p.m., the corner of Fulton St. and Elm St.

Queens Pageant

8 p.m. – Main Stage.

FRIDAY

5-11 p.m.

Midway Opens

5 p.m.

BBQ Tent

Ribeye Steak Dinner, 5 p.m. until gone, located on W. Chestnut near the S. Fulton intersection.

Kids Zone Open

5-9 p.m., bounce house, games, and miniature golf.

K Demonstration

6 p.m., ;located at South Park

VIP Express Cloggers

6 p.m. located at the intersection of Fulton and Elm.

Battle of the Bands

6:30 p.m. – Main Stage: Cloe and the Steel Strings, Black Order, Whisper Disco, The Casket Company, Flat Tire Ambulance, G-String Jettson, Monkey Wrench.

Teen Dance

8-11 p.m., featuring Nune Molina of Loco Sounds.

SATURDAY

All day

Midway Opens

11 a.m.

Parade

Starts at 11 a.m. and originates on the corner of Leggett & Fulton streets. Ends on Elm St. at Shoop Ave.

Parade line-up begins at 10 a.m.

BBQ Tent

Starting 11:30 a.m., all day or until gone, located on W. Chestnut near the S. Fulton intersection.

Wood Carving by Jay Leahy of Leahy Custom Carvings

1 p.m., located at Fulton St. and Elm St.

Kids Zone

2-9 p.m., bounce house, games, and miniature golf.

Junior Pageant

2-3 p.m. – Main Stage

Ice Carving by Chad Hartson of Ice Creations

4 p.m., located at Fulton St. and Elm St.

Live Music at the Farmer’s Market

3 p.m., The County Road Band

6-8 p.m., Nick Delacruz, Acoustic Performer

8-10 p.m., Bill Frank and Shane Tanner, Acoustic Performers

Live Music on the Main Stage

3:30-6:30 p.m., Superhawk

7-8 p.m., Down Yonder

8-11 p.m., Nashville Crush

Grand Prize Drawing

12 Midnight – Main Stage