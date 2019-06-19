2019 Wauseon Homecoming Schedule

THURSDAY
5-11 p.m.
Midway Opening Ceremony
5 p.m. on the Main Stage
BBQ Tent
Pork Chop on a Stick dinner,
5 p.m. until gone, located on W. Chestnut near the S. Fulton Intersection.
Kids Zone Open
5-9 p.m., bounce house, games, and miniature golf.
Kids Parade
6 p.m. – South End of Midway at Oak St. (Kids Zone)
T.J. Sloan
6:30pm, live music on the Main Stage.
Acoustic performers Ryan Roth and Craig Ackerman
6:30 p.m., the corner of Fulton St. and Elm St.
Queens Pageant
8 p.m. – Main Stage.
FRIDAY
5-11 p.m.
Midway Opens
5 p.m.
BBQ Tent
Ribeye Steak Dinner, 5 p.m. until gone, located on W. Chestnut near the S. Fulton intersection.
Kids Zone Open
5-9 p.m., bounce house, games, and miniature golf.
K Demonstration
6 p.m., ;located at South Park
VIP Express Cloggers
6 p.m. located at the intersection of Fulton and Elm.
Battle of the Bands
6:30 p.m. – Main Stage: Cloe and the Steel Strings, Black Order, Whisper Disco, The Casket Company, Flat Tire Ambulance, G-String Jettson, Monkey Wrench.
Teen Dance
8-11 p.m., featuring Nune Molina of Loco Sounds.
SATURDAY
All day
Midway Opens
11 a.m.
Parade
Starts at 11 a.m. and originates on the corner of Leggett & Fulton streets. Ends on Elm St. at Shoop Ave.
Parade line-up begins at 10 a.m.
BBQ Tent
Starting 11:30 a.m., all day or until gone, located on W. Chestnut near the S. Fulton intersection.
Wood Carving by Jay Leahy of Leahy Custom Carvings
1 p.m., located at Fulton St. and Elm St.
Kids Zone
2-9 p.m., bounce house, games, and miniature golf.
Junior Pageant
2-3 p.m. – Main Stage
Ice Carving by Chad Hartson of Ice Creations
4 p.m., located at Fulton St. and Elm St.
Live Music at the Farmer’s Market
3 p.m., The County Road Band
6-8 p.m., Nick Delacruz, Acoustic Performer
8-10 p.m., Bill Frank and Shane Tanner, Acoustic Performers
Live Music on the Main Stage
3:30-6:30 p.m., Superhawk
7-8 p.m., Down Yonder
8-11 p.m., Nashville Crush
Grand Prize Drawing
12 Midnight – Main Stage