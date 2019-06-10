History Manor to host Wava’s Wedding HistorTEA

It is nearly time for another HistorTEA event at the History Manor in Wauseon.

Reminisce about that special day and share photos and stories of your weddings while you enjoy a tea and good company. Visit the History Manor for a three course tea and special program, Wava’s Wedding HistorTEA on June 15.

Wava and Stephen Imes are featured in the museum’s Wava’s Modern Miracle exhibit, which features the Farm Journal experiment to measure the benefit of modern electric laundry equipment at their farm. Daughter, Diane, will also be attending the Tea.

The tea and program will last an hour with seatings taking place at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 ($12.50 for Members of the Museum of Fulton County) and prepayment is required. To reserve your spot, call the museum at 419-337-7922.

The History Manor, built in 1868 as Wauseon’s first high school, was later purchased by the Fulton County Medical Association and became Fulton County’s first hospital. In the 1940s it was converted into four apartments until 1969 when the Fulton County Historical Society took ownership.

The Manor became a museum to house the Society’s collections until the Museum of Fulton County was opened in May 2018. The History Manor now interprets its full history with restored rooms telling the story of the men and women who learned, healed and lived there. The History Manor is located at 229 Monroe St., Wauseon.