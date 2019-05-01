Rotary hosts Fishing Derby

Lauren Valentine of Wauseon shows off her catch during the Wauseon Rotary Fishing Derby on Saturday.
Fifty kids came out to cast their lines into the Rotary Park pond Saturday morning as part of the Wauseon Rotary Fishing Derby. The free event was for ages 3-17.
Lauren Valentine of Wauseon shows off her catch during the Wauseon Rotary Fishing Derby on Saturday.
Fifty kids came out to cast their lines into the Rotary Park pond Saturday morning as part of the Wauseon Rotary Fishing Derby. The free event was for ages 3-17.