Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, April 4: Beef Stroganoff, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts, applesauce, juice.

Friday, April 5: Chicken breast sandwich, O’Brien potatoes, buttered beets, fruit salad. Wauseon only: fish sandwich.

Monday, April 8: Chicken Alfredo pasta, steamed carrots, peas, pineapple.

Tuesday, April 9: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash, apricots.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, April 4: 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1-2:30 p.m., Oil painting class, Bingo room – reservation required.

Friday, April 5: 10:30 a.m., Golden Drummers, gym; 11 a.m., Site Council; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Birthday Party; 1-3 p.m., Open gym for Pickleball; 1-2:30 p.m., Oil painting class, optional second day, Bingo room.

Monday, April 8: 9:30 a.m., Gentle Movement, gym; 10:45 a.m., Golden Drummers, gym; 11 a.m., Hidden Pictures; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Line dancing.

Tuesday, April 9: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball; 11 a.m., New game: “I Should Have Known That”; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

COUNTY

Genealogy Society

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Colleen Rufenacht will share information on a project to memorialize historically significant buildings in Bean Creek Valley. Visitors welcome. Parking and entry in back of church.

HC3 meeting

Healthy Choices Caring Communities meeting, Tuesday, April 9, noon, Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. For information, call Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.

Amateur Radio Club

Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, April 15, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 419-822-5038.

WAUSEON

SAL breakfast

Sons of the American Legion Breakfast Buffet, Saturday, April 6, 7:30-11 a.m., Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave. All you can eat pancakes, French toast, eggs to order. On the buffet: scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, and make your own toast. Coffee, milk, orange juice. $9/adults; $7/seniors; $6/veterans; $5 ages 8-12; under 8 free with paid adult.

Plant and Bake Sale

Friday, April 12, 4-7 p.m., Saturday, April 13, after 5 p.m. Mass, Sunday, April 14,8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Caspar’s Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Easter Bunny breakfast

United Auto Workers Local 86 will present breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Sunday, April 7, 8 a.m.-noon, at American Legion Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave. $5/person. Public welcome.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. April 4: Christ United Methodist Church hosts.

K of C fish fry

St. Caspar Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, Friday, April 5, from 4:30-7 p.m., Parish Life Center, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. Fried and baked fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, applesauce, drinks, and desserts. Benefits FC Christian Music Ministries. Adults $8.50 donation.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

ARCHBOLD

ACT auditions

ACT will audition for its upcoming production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” on Tuesday, April 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, April 13, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners. No preparation necessary; everyone reads from the script. Attach recent photo to audition form. Show dates July 11-14. For questions, contact Steve Van Sickle at 419-445-0391 or visit actdramaduo@yahoo.com.

