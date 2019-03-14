Local students show science, engineering skills

Four area high school students were selected to attend the 2019 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair that will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, in May. They advanced from Saturday’s Northwest Ohio Science and Engineering Fair that was held at Northwest State Community College.

Archbold freshman Carson Hagans and Pettisville junior Jessica McWaters will compete at the international science and engineering fair while Hilltop senior Nash Kuney and Hilltop junior Katie Geis will attend as student observers.

Last year’s Intel International Science and Engineering Fair drew nearly 1,800 students from 70 countries. Nearly 70 high school and middle school students from Fulton, Henry, Williams and Putnam counties participated in Saturday’s local qualifying fair.

The Northwest Ohio Science and Engineering Fair Council will hold a fundraiser at Samual Mancino’s Restaurant, 106 S. Defiance St., in Archbold from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 22. Money raised helps to support the local science fair and cover travel costs of the students who qualify for the international science fair.

Four students were recently selected to represent northwest Ohio at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix, Arizona from May 12-17.