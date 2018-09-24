Church plans open house

The community is invited to an open house at Shiloh Christian Union Church in honor of Pastor Chuck Whitmire. Whitmire and his wife, Anita, have been at Shiloh for 25 years. The open house is Sunday, Sept. 30 from 2-4 p.m. in their Fellowship Hall, 2100 County Road 5, Delta.

The community is invited to an open house at Shiloh Christian Union Church in honor of Pastor Chuck Whitmire. Whitmire and his wife, Anita, have been at Shiloh for 25 years. The open house is Sunday, Sept. 30 from 2-4 p.m. in their Fellowship Hall, 2100 County Road 5, Delta. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/09/web1_Shiloh-Pastor.jpg The community is invited to an open house at Shiloh Christian Union Church in honor of Pastor Chuck Whitmire. Whitmire and his wife, Anita, have been at Shiloh for 25 years. The open house is Sunday, Sept. 30 from 2-4 p.m. in their Fellowship Hall, 2100 County Road 5, Delta. Submitted photo