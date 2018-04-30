CCNO director placed on leave

Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio Executive Director Jim Dennis was placed on administrative leave following an hour-long executive sesson held by the facility’s Board of Directors at a meeting April 25.

Dennis will remain on leave pending an internal investigation. Board members also authorized CCNO’s legal attorney to retain an investigator.

The facility said no further information would be available in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. Dennis has been employed as Executive Director since April 1993.

Dennis Sullivan, director of Security and Operations, will serve as acting executive director along with CCNO Board Chair Brian Davis.

In other business, members of the Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio approved Sullivan’s recommendation for incentive pay for hourly security staff in an effort to attract and retain corrections officers.

Under the proposal, hourly security staff would received a $500 incentive paid in August and a second $500 incentive pay in December for remaining on the job. The cost is covered under the current operating budget.

Board members also approved a policy for public participation at CCNO meetings. It was noted that most boards have such a protocol in place in the event a person wishes to participate or comment during the board meeting. The policy was reviewed and recommended by the Financial Overview Committee.

The inmate population as of April 25 stood at 636. It was noted that February’s population averaged 641, with the March population averaging 640.

Roof repairs at the CCNO facility have been completed, while repairs to an exterior recreational wall are almost complete. The next project will be paving the parking lot.

Members approved out-of-state travel for four members of the security special response team to attend mock prison riot training at a cost of $1,100.

Members met in a separate executive session for about an hour to discuss union negotiations and security related matters. In open session, members approved the incentive plan for hourly security staff.

