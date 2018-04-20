Mood disorder support group starts

A mood disorders support group for women has been started in Wauseon with meetings on the third Thursday every month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First Church of God, 507 N. Fulton St. The first meeting will be Thursday, April 19.

Sponsored by NAMI Four County, the group is open to any woman who has a diagnosed or suspected mood disorder such as depression, bipolar or any anxiety-related disorder. Mood disorders in women are quite common with nearly 25 percent of all women experiencing depression at some point in their lives. And, women are twice as likely as men to suffer from a mood disorder.

The group is peer-facilitated by Julie Schantz and Andrea Knapp. The facilitators explain, “At our support group meeting, you will be with women who understand how you feel because they have experienced the same feelings, and they can offer hope.”

All NAMI-sponsored support group meetings are free and confidential. Participants can share, ask questions, or just listen.

For more information, call Andrea at 419-583-9998 or Julie at 567-395-5620. However, women do not need to call ahead to attend.

NAMI Four County also sponsors another women’s mood disorders support group that meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold and on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. at the ADAMhs Board office.

For more information on NAMI Four County and the free mental health education classes and trainings that it offers and its monthly meetings, visit its website: www.namifourcounty.org.