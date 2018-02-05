Eugene J. Jackson, 87, of Delta passed away Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, peacefully at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. He was born in Delta on July 10, 1930, to the late Arthur E. Jackson and Helen (Grubbs) Jackson. On Nov. 9, 1958, he married Joyce Swart, his wife of 59 years, in Wauseon, and she is left to cherish his memory.

Eugene was a Korean War veteran, having served with the U.S. Navy. He retired from the Delta Sewage Department, where he had served many years. Two of his fondest hobbies were fishing and playing cards.

Also surviving are his daughters, Kristi (David) Busch and Paula (Ed Borders) Jackson; brother, Gary Jackson; grandchildren, Daniel (Heather) Busch, Amy (Joshua) Borton, Greg (Erin) Clapp, Jessica Clapp, Hillary (Jordan) McBride, Nadean (Austin) Griffith, and Morgan (Dillan) Borders; and great-grandchildren, Eli and Gideon Borton, Mackenzie, Keegan, KJ, and Kye Clapp, and Addison and Colton Griffith.

Eugene was also preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Clapp, and sisters, Judy Gillingham and Penny Raymond.

In honoring his request, services will be private for the family, with interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, Ill. 60693 or the Cardiac Rehabilitation Facility at the Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in Eugene’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.