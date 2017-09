Pettisville volleyball won at home over Edon Tuesday night 25-18, 25-11, 25-11.

Jess Youse and Morgan Leppelmeier led the way for the Blackbirds with 15 kills apiece. Youse also had three blocks, while Leppelmeier notched eight aces and 15 digs.

Kyra Behnfeldt added 23 digs.

Pettisville (11-4, 8-0 BBC) is at Montpelier tonight.