The second edition of the OHSAA football computer rankings were released Tuesday and if the playoffs started today, a pair of area schools would be in the big dance.

Wauseon (4-1) comes in at sixth in Division IV, Region 14. The Indians could further increase their playoff hopes when they visit the 5-0 Liberty Center Tigers this Friday.

In Division V, Region 18, Archbold (4-1) moved up one spot, coming in at fourth. They would play LC if the playoffs began today.