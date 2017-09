The Wauseon girls soccer team shut out Fremont Ross 6-0 at home on Monday.

Leading the Indians was Avery Giguere who notched two goals. Also scoring were Briley Rupp, Anna Koenig, Jaydelin Vasvery and Mya Suarez.

Wauseon (5-6-1) is at Evergreen today and Maumee on Saturday.