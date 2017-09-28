Viking girls soccer shuts out Waite, 6-0

For a while it looked as if Evergreen was going to waste away every good scoring opportunity against Waite, missing no less than four great chances in the first 10 minutes.

However, when Grace Bryson nailed back-to-back scores in a two minute span, Evergreen went on a six goal run to shut out the Indians 6-0 for their fourth win of the season Monday in girls soccer.

Bryson took Sydney Kohler’s pass from the right side and slammed home a shot from the middle in the 18th minute to break the ice, then two minutes later, stole a pass in front and rammed another score from the middle of the field.

Eight minutes later Anna Huntzinger took a pass from Bryson to the left of the goal and scored on a sharp angle for the third Viking goal of the first half.

Then with just under a minute to play, Livia Hein scored unassisted to make it 4-0 at the half.

Freshman Annabelle Hughes knocked one home 27 minutes into the second half, then with four minutes left, Kahlan Schuster fed Kamryn Ruetz for a bullet into the upper right corner to end scoring for the night.

Evergreen rifled 18 first half shots to just a single try for Waite.

Hannah Abram and Kohler combined for the shutout.

Evergreen hosts Wauseon tonight in an NWOAL game.