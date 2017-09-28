Wauseon boys cross country, Pettisville girls win inaugural Fulton County Invitational

The inaugural Fulton County Invitational cross country race was held Tuesday at Homecoming Park in Wauseon as the Indians won the boys race and Pettisville was first in the girls event.

In the boys race, Wauseon took first with 36 points, Pettisville was second with 46, Delta 57, Archbold 84 and Evergreen 125.

Three Indians finished in the top three, led by Kyle Vernot who won the race with a time of 17:01. Josh Lowry took second (17:14), Michael Cheezan third (17:40), and Braden Vernot came in at seventh (19:17).

Pettisville was led by Max Leppelmeier who placed fourth (17:45). Logan Rufenacht was sixth (18:43), Calvin Nofziger ninth (19:38), Jacob Myers 13th (20:13), Jaret Rychener 14th and Caleb Nolander 16th (20:43).

Delta had five in the top 20 as Maverick Wright was fifth (18:11), Hayden Davis 10th (19:57), Nickolas Sherick 11th (20:11), Jarod Kurfiss 12th (20:13) and Ian Turi 19th (20:56).

For Archbold, Brendan Johns finished eighth (19:25), Adam Kinsman placed 17th (20:53), Hunter Beaverson 18th (20:54) and Weston Ruffer 20th (20:58).

Augie Tipping of Evergreen came in at 22nd with a time of 21:10.

Pettisville placed first in the girls race with 30 points, Archbold was second with 48, Wauseon 85, Delta 94 and Evergreen 97.

Two Blackbirds finished first and second as Elizabeth Sauder won the event with a time of 20:42 and Nichole Foor placed second (20:50).

Kate Stuber of Pettisville was sixth (22:30), Kelly Miller ninth (22:59), Sarah Foor 12th (23:34) and Ava Hoylman 17th (25:27).

Leading Archbold were Brittney Ramirez who came in at fourth (21:22), Kylie Sauder fifth (21:23), Gwynne Riley eighth (22:53), Camryn Hudson 11th (23:33) and Elizabeth Schmucker 20th (25:54).

Hannah Richer took 13th (23:52) for Wauseon, Josie Callan 15th (24:39), Brooke Schuette 16th (24:46) and Natasha Miller 19th (25:48).

For Delta, Jenna Hallett placed seventh (22:36), Grace Sonick 14th (24:20), and Keirsten Culler 18th (25:43).

Evergreen was led by a third place finish from Sarah Schwan (21:10) and 10th place finish from Kennedy Keller (23:32).

Fulton County Invitational

