Fayette runner-up at Buckeye Border Conference golf tournament

The Buckeye Border Conference Golf Championships were held at Ironwood in Wauseon last Thursday, and coming away with the title was Stryker with a team score of 347.

Locally, the team from Fayette finished runner-up with a 360 team score. North Central was third at 377, Pettisville fourth at 382, Montpelier 386, Hilltop 392 and Edon 0.

At the forefront for Fayette were Noah Brinegar and Tanner Lemley who tied for fourth while shooting an 83. Travis Wagner was next for the Eagles with a 91, Tanner Wagner 103, Noah Bingman 104 and Jaryd White 108.

Pettisville had a pair of top 10 finishers as well, as Tommy McWatters took seventh (88) and Max Leppelmeier eighth (90). Austin Horning added a 101 for the Blackbirds, Josh Horning a 103, Graeme Jacoby 104 and Caleb Nafziger 110.

BBC Golf Championships

Team scores

1. Stryker 347; 2. Fayette 360; 3. No. Central 377; 4. Pettisville 382; 5. Montpelier 386; 6. Hilltop 392; 7. Edon 0.

Individual results

1. Spencer Clingaman (Stryker) 79, Skyler Butterfield (Hilltop) 79; 3. Abe Montague (Stryker) 81; 4. Noah Brinegar (Fayette) 83, Tanner Lemley (Fayette) 83; 6. Chace Boothman (No. Central) 84; 7. Tommy McWatters (Pettisville) 88; 8. Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville) 90; 9. Travis Wagner (Fayette) 91; 10. Colin Anders (Stryker) 92.

Pettisville finishes fourth