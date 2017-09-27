Blue Streaks overwhelm Delta in boys soccer

Archbold stepped up on offense right from the start – banging in seven goals in the game’s first 15 minutes – as the Blue Streaks took care of Delta 10-0 Tuesday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer play.

“We take the league seriously,” stated Archbold coach Sean Stewart. “Our No. 1 goal every year is to win the league.”

Archbold controlled the game from the first touch, and they took a quick lead when Trey Theobold cleaned up a shot and sent it past the Delta keeper. Theobold then fed Clay Gerig for a second goal and Andrew Hogrefe added a score with 34:03 left in the half to quickly put the Streaks up 3-0.

“When you go on the road,” added Stewart, “you have to come out with the right intensity. I think we did a good job of that today.”

Hogrefe added a second goal, this time from long range with 31:17 left in the half, to keep the offensive pressure up. Theobold added his second score of the game, Denver Beck scored off a corner kick from Josh Kidder, and Elijah Zimmerman sent in a high ball that bounced off the crossbar and settled past the line for a 7-0 lead with 25:19 still to play before halftime.

The Streaks took seven minutes before finding the net again. Kaiden Bedsole was the recipient of a great throw-in to the middle of the field to score, then Connor Hagans got involved with a goal nine minutes before halftime for a 9-0 Archbold lead.

“We talked in practice about moving the ball quickly,” Stewart said of the offense. “Playing patient, but not slow. That’s been our mantra all week. I thought we could speed up our passing a little bit. We did a good job of that early on.”

Moving some bodies around, the Streaks tacked on just one goal in the second half when Zimmerman scored off a Bedsole corner kick with about five minutes left to play.

Archbold took 17 shots on goal to just one for Delta. The Streaks (10-1-1, 4-0 NWOAL) will be in action Saturday when they host Lima Central Catholic. Delta (4-5-2, 0-2-2) hosts Springfield Thursday.

Delta's Logan Albring, left, knocks Clay Gerig of Archbold (35) off the ball during Tuesday's NWOAL match-up. The Blue Streaks were victorious over the Panthers 10-0.

