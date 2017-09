Wauseon volleyball swept Bowsher at home Thursday, then grabbed a pair of wins over Fairview and North Central in a home tri-match on Saturday.

Against the Rebels, Lexi Sauber and Reagan Spadafore led the way with seven kills apiece. Sauber also had nine aces and five digs, while Jen Sanders recorded four kills and four blocks.

After traveling to Stryker Monday, the Indians are on the road at Liberty Center tonight and Hicksville on Thursday.