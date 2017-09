The Archbold boys soccer team defeated Wauseon 9-1 at home in NWOAL play Thursday.

Kaiden Bedsole and Josh Kidder each had hat tricks for the Blue Streaks, while Andrew Hogrefe added a pair of goals. Also scoring was Daniel Nieves.

Brandon Martinez had the lone goal for Wauseon.

The Streaks then defeated Liberty-Benton 3-1 on Saturday, while the Indians fell to Genoa 8-1.