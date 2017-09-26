Panthers fall to unbeaten Liberty Center

Liberty Center scored 35 straight points to begin the game as they rolled Delta 56-13 Friday night at home in NWOAL football.

The Panthers dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the league with the loss, while the Tigers improved to 5-0 and 2-0.

Caleb Carpenter paced the Tiger offense with four rushing touchdowns and 82 yards on seven carries.

Travis Dunning had a pair of TDs for the Panthers to go along with 108 yards rushing. He also caught two passes for 19 yards.

Delta next hosts Evergreen (2-3, 0-2 NWOAL) this Friday.