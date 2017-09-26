Delta boys soccer blanks Toledo Christian

The Delta boys soccer teams held off a flurry of Toledo Christian scoring chances to end the first half, withstood two chances early in the second half and finally broke through for three goals in a short period halfway through the half to beat the Eagles 4-0 in non-league action on a hot Saturday at Delta.

The Panthers snapped a five-game winless streak (0-3-2) with the win.

Delta led 1-0 when Toledo Christian applied pressure on offense over the final two minutes. The Eagles finished with a 6-3 advantage in shots over the Panthers in the first half, but they couldn’t get anything in the net. The difference was a goal by Joseph Durfey just 5 ½ minutes into the game.

“I told them they didn’t counter,” Delta coach Charlie Franklin said of the first half. “They were at our half almost the whole first half. We had one little counter and that helped us out in the first half.”

The Eagles kept the pressure up to begin the second half. Toledo Christian had a 2-on-1, but Delta keeper Tyler McCullough deflected the shot attempt away from the net. Less than a minute later, the Eagles again broke free, but McCullough came up with another save.

“We play that offside trap and sometimes it doesn’t work for us,” Franklin said of his defense. “Today it did. Logan Albring takes charge back there in the top of our diamond. They work real well together.”

It was just five minutes after that when Delta opened up offensively. It all started when Jared Gilders found Simon Munger on a beautiful cross for a goal with 27:46 left to play.

“We’ve been training on the drills with easy touches,” the Delta coach said of the goal. “You just have to redirect the ball; you don’t have to power it. It worked out for our freshman Simon Munger.”

Gilders then scored when Kaden Pirrwitz found him open in the middle of the box. Gilders sent a shot in that the Toledo Christian keeper got a piece of, but still went into the net. Anthony Russell finished off the scoring when he sent a shot past a drawn-out keeper.

Toledo Christian finished with an 11-8 advantage in shots in the game.

Delta (4-4-2) hosts Archbold Tuesday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play.

Delta’s Kyle Hadley (6) kicks the ball versus Toledo Christian Saturday. The Panthers shut out the Eagles 4-0. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2017/09/web1_Hadley-kick.jpg Delta’s Kyle Hadley (6) kicks the ball versus Toledo Christian Saturday. The Panthers shut out the Eagles 4-0. Randy Roberts | Fulton County Expositor