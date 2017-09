Swanton took second and Delta was third in a tri-match with Bryan Monday at Riverside Greens in Stryker.

Bryan finished with a 142 team total, Swanton a 173, and Delta 184. Peyton Lamberson of Bryan was a medalist after shooting a 34.

For the Bulldogs, Carter Swank scored a 35, Randy Slink 43, Brady Lemons 47 and Austin Luce 48.

Delta was led by Brady Wymer who shot a 41, Jay Vann 42, Cole Mattin 47 and Chase Stickley 54.