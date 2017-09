Behind a 36 for Mitch Grosjean, Archbold golf defeated both Wauseon and Liberty Center 154-170-199 in a home NWOAL match at Ironwood Monday.

After Grosjean, Brandon Miller shot a 37, Trevor Rupp 40, and Creighton Sims 41. CJ Moser led Wauseon with a 38, Eric Parker shot a 42, Trent Armstrong 46 and Caleb Leu 51.

These teams will next take part in the NWOAL Golf Championships Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m. at Auglaize Golf Club in Defiance.