Wauseon girls tennis won at home over Bowsher Monday 3-2.

They lost two of three in singles play with Sierra Rupp earning a 6-0, 6-0 win against Kaitlin Fitzgerald in third singles. Paige Moden and Sophia Stockham of Wauseon defeated Grace Garand and Sophie Parish 6-0, 6-1 in first doubles; while Kate McKean and Julie Waldron took down India Smith and Marle Matlock 6-4, 6-3 in second doubles.

Wauseon is next at Maumee Valley Country Day today at 4:30 p.m.